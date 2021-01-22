2 sentenced to prison for Kzoo bank robbery 

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Indiana man will serve 17 years in federal prison for participating in a Kalamazoo bank robbery.

Federal authorities said Friday that Justin Mychal Smith was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after prison and pay $5,090 in restitution.

According to the Department of Justice, his co-defendant, 22-year-old Trayshauon Raheim Atkinson of Kalamazoo, was sentenced in March to serve 11 years in prison.

Authorities say the two men entered the PNC Bank on Stadium Drive. Atkinson handed a teller a note that stated, “I HAVE A BOMB…DON’T MAKE NO MOVES…GIVE ME ALL THE MONEY…MOVE FAST.” Smith pointed the guns at the tellers and went over the counter to grab cash from a drawer, police say.

Atkinson was identified and arrested shortly after the robbery. Smith was a fugitive until July, when he was arrested in California.

Authorities say Smith is also wanted in connection to a murder in Indiana. Anyone with information about that case should call the FBI at 269.349.9607.