2 sentenced to prison for Kzoo bank robbery 

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-generic-courtroom-generic-court_244412

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Indiana man will serve 17 years in federal prison for participating in a Kalamazoo bank robbery.

Federal authorities said Friday that Justin Mychal Smith was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after prison and pay $5,090 in restitution.

According to the Department of Justice, his co-defendant, 22-year-old Trayshauon Raheim Atkinson of Kalamazoo, was sentenced in March to serve 11 years in prison.

Authorities say the two men entered the PNC Bank on Stadium Drive. Atkinson handed a teller a note that stated, “I HAVE A BOMB…DON’T MAKE NO MOVES…GIVE ME ALL THE MONEY…MOVE FAST.” Smith pointed the guns at the tellers and went over the counter to grab cash from a drawer, police say.

Atkinson was identified and arrested shortly after the robbery. Smith was a fugitive until July, when he was arrested in California.

Authorities say Smith is also wanted in connection to a murder in Indiana. Anyone with information about that case should call the FBI at 269.349.9607.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links