2 sentenced to 5 years for drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were sentenced in federal court to five years in prison and four years of supervised release for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and a detectable amount of heroin.

Authorities say the case involving Elias Deshawnte Mills and Ralph Knox II included two drug seizures.

One of the seizures followed a traffic stop of a car when Mills was traveling from Detroit, where he obtained fentanyl and other drugs, to Battle Creek, according to federal officials.

Battle Creek officers found the fentanyl in a woman’s body cavity, police say. The woman was referred to state authorities for consideration of charges.

The other seizure followed a search of Knox’s Battle Creek home where the defendants stored drugs, federal officials say. The fentanyl was found in an open kitchen drawer. Authorities noted the four minor children resided in the home, police say.

Both Mills and Knox had prior Calhoun County drug convictions, according to federal officials.