2 more charged in Kalamazoo youth home death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All three suspects accused in the death of a 16-year-old boy at a Kalamazoo youth home have been officially charged.

The two former staff members and one former nurse at Lakeside Academy face charges of homicide-involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony and child abuse related to the death of Cornelius Fredericks.

An undated courtesy photo of Cornelius Fredericks.

Michael Mosley of Battle Creek and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo turned themselves in Wednesday.

Mosley is accused of restraining Fredericks in what authorities called a “grossly negligent manner.” McLogan is accused of failing to seek medical care for the boy in a timely manner.

Mosley was given a $500,000 bond. His attorney said he’s not a flight risk, adding that he tried to turn himself in as soon as a warrant was issued last week.

McLogan was the third and final suspect to face a judge Wednesday afternoon. The judge also gave her the same bond conditions. Her charges stem from being the nurse overseeing the situation.

The restraint happened on April 29 at Lakeside Academy.

A state investigation found up to seven staff members held the teen down for about 12 minutes after he threw food in the cafeteria. He went limp and then it was another 12 minutes before anyone started CPR or called 911, authorities said.

Zachary Solis, a third suspect who faced a judge Tuesday, is facing similar charges.

A booking photo of Zachary Solis from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside for how they handled the situation, but only three people have been criminally charged so far.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said there could be more charges coming in this case.