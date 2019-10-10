2 men arrested after Kalamazoo shooting

KDPS responded to a victim shot in the leg.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested after shootings in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday offices responded to several reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue.

Officers found a man matching the description of the shooter running away from the scene and arrested him.

A victim with two gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities found another gun inside his vehicle and officers arrested a second man for an outstanding warrant, according to a KDPS news release.

The two men who were arrested were 24 years old and Kalamazoo residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.