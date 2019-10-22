2 Kzoo officials step down after years of service

Mayor Hopewell of Kalamazoo as he conducts his last meeting. (Oct. 21, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two long-standing public officials of Kalamazoo announced that they will not be seeking reelection.

Mayor Bobby Hopewell conducted the city’s commission meeting for the last time Monday evening. He steps down as the longest serving mayor in Kalamazoo’s history. His service on the city’s commission began in 2003 and he was elected as mayor in 2007.

Commissioner Don Cooney also will not be returning to the city commission. He began his service in 1997 and was recognized for his decades of service in Kalamazoo’s government at the meeting.

He is an associate social work professor at Western Michigan University and he ran for Congress against Fred Upton in 2008 and 2010.

Commissioner Patrese Griffin expressed her appreciation for Hopewell and Cooney during the meeting.

“I just really want to thank you. I know firsthand how much you all do,” Griffin said. “The public … it takes a lot of beatings a lot of times, but I know for a fact where your hearts are. And the community … we will miss you.”

Hopewell and Cooney says it was an honor to serve the city and their work in the community is far from over.