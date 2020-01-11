2 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two juveniles were arrested after crashing a stolen car and running from police.

Officers were notified about a car that was stolen in the 4000 block of Debbie Lane in Kalamazoo around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

An officer then noticed a vehicle on Stadium Drive approaching Howard Street. The officer tried to stop it, but the vehicle sped up, and ran a red light, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The stolen vehicle was then struck by a car that had the right-of-way. The two occupants in the stolen car ran as the officer was checking on the other driver, police say.

Officers flooded the area and found the two juveniles in the 2000 block of Howard Street. The driver of the other car received minor injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.