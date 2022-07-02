KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are being treated for minor injuries after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety went to investigate the 1500 block of Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. where they found two men with non-life threating gun shot wounds. The victims are expected to be ok.

Police say no suspects have been found and the incident appears to be isolated.

Knollwood avenue has been reopened after being closed for a period of time.

Anyone with information can contact KDPS’ Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.

The shooting remains under investigation.