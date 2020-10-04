2 injured in Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a Kalamazoo Township shooting.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on Texel Drive near Gull Road.
Officers say once they arrived on the scene, they learned the victims were in separate hospitals.
A 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot in the abdomen. The victim was dropped off at a local hospital and taken into surgery, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.
Officers say a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident’s hand was shot. That person was taken to a different hospital. The victim was treated and is expected to be OK, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.