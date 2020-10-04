2 injured in Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a Kalamazoo Township shooting.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on Texel Drive near Gull Road.

Officers say once they arrived on the scene, they learned the victims were in separate hospitals.

A 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot in the abdomen. The victim was dropped off at a local hospital and taken into surgery, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Officers say a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident’s hand was shot. That person was taken to a different hospital. The victim was treated and is expected to be OK, police say.