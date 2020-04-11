Closings & Delays
1 dead, 2 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a shooting Saturday morning left one dead and two injured.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Woodbury Avenue near Florence Street in Kalamazoo just before 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival police found two people with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed on scene however one victim was pronounced dead after arriving to a local hospital. The second victim is currently in stable condition and a third victim who also arrived at a local hospital is in stable condition.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Witnesses told News 8 they heard the sound of gunshots then saw a car racing away from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

