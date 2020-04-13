2 deaths at Battle Creek apartment ruled homicides

Battle Creek police at Silver Star Apartments on April 12, 2020, to investigate suspicious deaths. (Courtesy Dawn Ricketts)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The deaths of two men at an apartment complex for veterans in Battle Creek have been ruled homicides, police said.

On Monday, the Battle Creek Police Department identified the two men as 62-year-old Fred Bissel and 41-year-old Jason Dush. Police believe the two were friends.

A third resident at Sliver Star Apartments on Clark Road north of W. Dickman Road found their bodies around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, the police department said they found signs of a struggle.

Detective Sgt. Joel Case said there was blunt force trauma and a weapon may have been used during the incident. Investigators are awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death for both men.

Case says it is unclear at this time if there was any motive.

Police are gathering and reviewing video footage to try to identify suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Adjacent to the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Silver Star is a subsidized housing complex for veterans.