2 charged with murder of Battle Creek father

Mug shots of the two men accused of murder in the killing of Michael Corbin in Battle Creek. Left: Trenten Cohoon. Right: Colbie McGinn.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of Battle Creek 17-year-olds are in jail for the murder of a 27-year-old father last month.

Michael Corbin was discovered dead in his Battle Creek home by his brother on Nov. 23, according to Battle Creek police. He had been shot three times.

Investigators believe Colbie McGinn and Trenten Cohoon were in the process of stealing a lockbox from the victim when it happened.

McGinn and Cohoon were arrested a week ago at the home they shared in Battle Creek. Earlier this week, they were arraigned on charges of felony murder, armed robbery and felony use of a firearm.

“…I didn’t have any firearm,” Cohoon told the judge during arraignment.

He and McGinn were ordered held without bond and face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Cohoon’s mother Sylvia Cohoon was charged as an accessory after the fact but was released.

According to a GoFundMe page started by the victim’s sister, Corbin was a father of two sons.