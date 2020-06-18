2 charged in 2019 shooting in Kalamazoo Township home

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people have been arrested in an incident where multiple rounds of gunshots were fired into a Kalamazoo Township home in 2019.

Officers say 34-year-old Antonio Cornelius Perkins and 42-year-old Willie Donnell-TJ Warren, both of Kalamazoo, were arrested within the past week.

Both men were arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm into a building and two counts of felony firearm.

Investigators say the men went into an occupied home shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 13, 2019 on Grand Prairie Road between Drake and Nichols roads and fired gunshots. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police dogs couldn’t track the suspects but did find the handguns used in the incident. Officers say they were able to identify the suspects through a variety of sources.

Authorities say 11 days after the shooting, the home was intentionally set on fire and 71-year-old Gary Selig died in the blaze.

Detectives are still attempting to determine if these two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269.567.7523 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.