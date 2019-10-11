2 Calhoun Co. businesses searched after human trafficking complaint

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a human trafficking complaint which led to searches at two massage locations in Calhoun County.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday afternoon at Highway Spa, located at 18901 Partello Rd. in Marengo Township just east of Marshall, and Avenue Spa, located at 567 E. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek as part of the investigation, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, authorities said. Neither their names, nor the charges they face were immediately available. Details on the complaint were not released.

Both the sheriff's office and the Albion Department of Public Safety continue to investigate.