Bodies of kayakers recovered from lake near Battle Creek

A July 3, 2019 photo shows Emmett Township officers near Beadle Lake, where the bodies of 2 kayakers were recovered.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The bodies of a couple who went kayaking and never returned home have been recovered from a lake southeast of Battle Creek.

Emmett Township officers say the couple went kayaking on Beadle Lake around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they didn’t return home, family started searching for them.

The search continued around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. About an hour later, the Emmett Township Department was called in to recover their bodies.

Authorities recover two bodies from Beadle Lake in Emmett Township Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Officers recovered one of the kayaks Wednesday morning. They deployed a drone to search for the second watercraft.

Officers say the kayakers were not wearing life vests. Investigators are not releasing the couple’s names, but the man and woman are believed to be in their mid-20s.

