2 arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Kzoo Co.

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault involving a firearm on W. G Avenue near the intersection of N 6th Street in Cooper Township, northwest of Kalamazoo.

While heading to the scene, deputies found the suspect driving away at a high rate of speed. As deputies began to follow the vehicle, it crashed into a fence. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody, according to a KCSO news release.

There were no reports of injuries.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded “mini Uzi pistol,” the release said.

The driver was arrested for multiple charges related to the incident, including firearm offenses, assault and fleeing police. The passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants. Both were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.