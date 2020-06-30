1st suspect charged in death of teen at Lakeside Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first of three suspects in the death of a teen at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo has been charged.

Zachary Solis was arraigned Tuesday on a charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree child abuse in the death of Cornelius Fredericks.

Solis and Michael Mosley are accused of restraining Fredericks in “grossly negligent manner.”

A state investigation into Fredericks’ death shows that on April 29, up to seven staff members held him down for about 12 minutes after he threw food in the cafeteria. It was another 12 minutes before anyone started CPR or called 911. Fredericks died at the hospital May 1. A medical examiner ruled Fredericks’ death a homicide and said the cause of death was from complications of restraint asphyxia.

Solis’ attorney on Tuesday said that it was an accidental death and that he was following the rules. The attorney also said his superiors congratulated him on a “great restraint.”

A judge granted bond and Solis will be back in court next month.

The other two suspects, Mosley and Heather McLogan, have yet to face a judge, but they are expected to turn themselves in.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside for how they handled the situation. As of right now, these are the only three employees facing charges.

The state has moved to permanently close the facility.