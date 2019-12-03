19 charges after young father killed, officers shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of killing a hostage near Kalamazoo and then opening fire on police, injuring three of them, was formally charged Tuesday.

William Paul Jones faces 19 criminal charges: open murder; felony murder; three counts of assault with intent to commit murder; first-degree home invasion; unlawful imprisonment; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer; and nine counts of felony firearm.

At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, a Kalamazoo County judge decided there was probable cause to charge Jones with murdering Chris Neal, 22.

During the arraignment later that day, Jones shook his while the judge read the charges. When asked if he understood the counts, he said “no”

Jones then asked if he could plead guilty now so he can go to prison for the rest of his life “like everybody wants.” His attorney advised him to plead not guilty for now and the judge accepted that recommendation. Jones was denied bond.

An undated photo of Christopher Neal courtesy Facebook.

Authorities say that Jones, armed with two guns, broke into Neal’s home on Proctor Avenue near King Highway in Comstock Township around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies testified Tuesday that Jones was among those who called 911 that night, telling dispatchers, “Christopher Neal is dead.” Neal was shot in the back of the head.

Authorities say that when responding officers heard gunfire, then moved into the house and Jones started shooting. A Kalamazoo public safety officer was shot in the shoulder, a Michigan State Police trooper took a bullet to the leg and a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was grazed on the head. All three will be OK.

Neal’s wife and young daughter were in the house when the break-in happened. They hid and were not hurt.

Jones and an accomplice were arrested in August 2018 for a series of home invasions south of Battle Creek in which wallets, purses and money were stolen. Authorities say people were in the homes at the time, but none of them were hurt.

Jones was incarcerated from February until Nov. 26, just days before Neal died.