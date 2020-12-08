11 convicted in Kzoo-area drug trafficking conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say several people from West Michigan have been convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area.

On Friday, a federal jury found Ricardo Mercado-Lozano, a citizen of Mexico and Indiana, and Stacey Parcell Gibson of Battle Creek guilty of drug charges after a four-day trial in Kalamazoo.

Related Content Drug bust nets men from Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

Authorities say they are two of the eleven defendants that have been convicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spearheaded by Andrew Rolando Bravo of Battle Creek.

Bravo’s drug trafficking organization distribute cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana in and around Battle Creek and Kalamazoo between May 2017 and December 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Last year, several police agencies said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 300 marijuana plants and other drugs, as well as three guns and more than $50,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the following people had been convicted in connection to the conspiracy: