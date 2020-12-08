11 convicted in Kzoo-area drug trafficking conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say several people from West Michigan have been convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area.
On Friday, a federal jury found Ricardo Mercado-Lozano, a citizen of Mexico and Indiana, and Stacey Parcell Gibson of Battle Creek guilty of drug charges after a four-day trial in Kalamazoo.
Authorities say they are two of the eleven defendants that have been convicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spearheaded by Andrew Rolando Bravo of Battle Creek.
Bravo’s drug trafficking organization distribute cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana in and around Battle Creek and Kalamazoo between May 2017 and December 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Last year, several police agencies said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 300 marijuana plants and other drugs, as well as three guns and more than $50,000.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the following people had been convicted in connection to the conspiracy:
- Bravo was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of meth and 100 kilograms or more or 100 marijuana plants. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
- Lozano was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 500 grams or more of cocaine. He is awaiting sentencing.
- Mark Anthony Mosley of Battle Creek was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of meth. He is awaiting sentencing.
- Christopher Michael Dreams of Battle Creek was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of meth. He is awaiting sentencing.
- Rodney C. Compton, Jr. of Kalamazoo was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison.
- Erineo Wallace of Lansing was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, cocaine and ecstasy. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
- Troy Edward Bush of Kalamazoo was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of meth. He is awaiting sentencing.
- Gibson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is awaiting sentencing.
- Wayne Henry Hawley of Battle Creek was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and meth. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
- Cory Karl Cadieux of Hudsonville was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
- Jeremiah E. Smith of Kalamazoo was an unlawful use of a communication facility to cause or facilitate the commission of felonies under the Controlled Substances Act. He is awaiting sentencing.