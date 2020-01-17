1-year-old’s death in Kzoo Co. ruled homicide

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a 1-year-old boy in September has been ruled a homicide, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken.

Deputies were called around 11:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to the Pavilion Estates mobile home community on Walburn street off of East N Avenue.

The caller told deputies the boy was not breathing. Authorities tried to revive him, but he later died, deputies say.

VanDyken told News 8 on Friday that a suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation.

The prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case for possible charges. Authorities waited for autopsy results to come back before they pursued charges, VanDyken said.