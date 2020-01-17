Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1-year-old’s death in Kzoo Co. ruled homicide

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office_99405

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a 1-year-old boy in September has been ruled a homicide, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken.

Deputies were called around 11:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to the Pavilion Estates mobile home community on Walburn street off of East N Avenue.

The caller told deputies the boy was not breathing. Authorities tried to revive him, but he later died, deputies say.

VanDyken told News 8 on Friday that a suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation.

The prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case for possible charges. Authorities waited for autopsy results to come back before they pursued charges, VanDyken said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 