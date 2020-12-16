1 shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said shortly before 2:30 a.m. officers heard around eight gunshots while on patrol near the intersection of N. Pitcher and E. North streets in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

A suspect vehicle was found leaving the scene. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. The vehicle was later found unoccupied on Woodward Avenue near Versluis Park.

While officers were on scene, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No additional suspect information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.