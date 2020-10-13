1 shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety generic KDPS 071118_1531333374863.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 3 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot on Krom Street near the intersection of Prouty Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a KDPS news release.

Police did not provide suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links