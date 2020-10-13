1 shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 3 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot on Krom Street near the intersection of Prouty Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to a KDPS news release.

Police did not provide suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.