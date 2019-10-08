1 shot in Albion; suspect sought

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Albion Monday night.

The Albion Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Fitch Street near E. Michigan Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, according to ADPS.

The suspect remains at large.

No additional information surrounding the shooting was released as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517.629.7824 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.