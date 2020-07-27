1 shot at mobile home park near Kalamazoo

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot at a mobile home park near Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said it happened around 11 a.m. Monday at Pavilion Estates near the intersection of E N Avenue and S 29th Street in Pavilion Township, southwest of Kalamazoo.

The victim underwent surgery at a local hospital, according to VanDyken. Their condition is unknown.

The undersheriff said authorities are searching for the suspect but did not release any additional information.

