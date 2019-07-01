1 seriously injured in Kalamazoo shooting

A photo of police after securing the scene after a shooting in Kalamazoo. (June 30, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to James Street and Washington Avenue.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened outside.

Police say the suspect fled from the scene in a gray Nissan passenger car.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a white and blue polo shirt, according to KDPS.

According to statements police obtained on the scene, the suspect is known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.