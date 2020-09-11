1 seriously injured in Kalamazoo crash

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sherwood Avenue west of E. Main Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was called there on a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim, a 23-year-old from Kalamazoo, with what KDPS described as “significant” injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was stable.

Police say that while the crash remained under investigation as of Thursday night, alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

