2 seriously injured in cannon explosion near Richland

Authorities on the scene along N. 28th Street in Richland Township after two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a cannon. (April 28, 2020)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities say two people were hospitalized following an accident involving a cannon near Richland.

The victims were described as a man and teen boy. Their relationship to one another was not specified.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on N. 28th Street near M-89 in Richland Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the small cannon exploded when the two tried to fire it. Both were seriously injured.

It’s not clear where the cannon came from.