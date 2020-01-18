1 person shot at apartment complex in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old female from Kalamazoo was shot Friday night and several were arrested after a large gathering took place in an apartment complex.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. regarding a group of individuals causing a disturbance inside an apartment building.

When officers arrived to the apartment building they heard 4 to 5 gunshots and located a crowd in the hallway. Police found a 25-year-old female from Kalamazoo with a minor graze wound to her abdomen area in an apartment nearby.

The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team responded to a tip that the suspect ran into an adjacent apartment and took action. A search warrant was issued for the apartment in question however the suspect was not located, according to authorities.

Three firearms and methamphetamine were recovered from the first apartment where the victim was located. A 21-year-old male and 24-year-old male both from Kalamazoo were arrested from the apartment on outstanding warrants.

The victim of the shooting was treated and released on scene and is expected to be okay.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.

KDPS is requesting anyone with any information to call 269.488.8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.