1 person seriously injured in 2 car crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a 2 car crash early Saturday morning in downtown Kalamazoo.

Police say they were called to a car crash with injuries at around 12:15 a.m in the area of the 4400 block of Portage St.

Officers found two cars in the area of the crash when they arrived. One of the people involved in the crash was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital. That person is currently in critical but stable condition, police say.

Officers say this matter is still under investigation and anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

