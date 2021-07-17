1 person injured in shooting following car crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a crash followed by shots being fired early Saturday morning.

Police arrived around 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of W Michigan Ave to find a 22-year-old Battle Creek resident who was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, meanwhile, a description of the suspect and their vehicle was given as they fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was found in the area of W Michigan Ave and 11th St after being involved in a single vehicle accident. They were arrested on multiple charges.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.