1 person injured in officer-involved shooting overnight in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD)—One person is in the hospital after they were shot by a police officer during a traffic stop overnight in Battle Creek.

At around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Columbia Ave and LaVista Boulevard early Tuesday morning, a Battle Creek Police Department officer pulled over a car for erratic driving, stopping and backing up in the middle of the road, and making an illegal turn.

After pulling the car over, the BCPD officer was speaking to the driver outside the vehicle when a second police officer arrived and walked up to the passenger side of the car. When the second officer looked inside the car, he saw a gun in the passenger’s waistband and told them to put their hands up, police say.

The second officer then said they would take the passenger’s gun for safety and the passenger initially followed the officer’s orders, but after the officer reached for their gun, they began to get into a struggle with the officer.

Then the passenger reached for a second gun under their seat and the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle shot the passenger.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to a Kalamazoo hospital after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two BCPD police officers and the driver were not injured. Police both guns and arrested the driver on traffic violations after the incident.

Michigan State Police are now investigating with full cooperation from the BCPD, police say.

BCPD placed the two officers involved on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of MSP’s investigation.