1 person dies in fatal fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells News 8 a person died in a fire overnight on the southwest side of the city.

Authorities say public safety officers were called to the 1400 block of South Westnedge Ave for a house fire at around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning.

KDPS says after arriving on scene, crews working the fire discovered a fire breaking out on the second floor of the building and that there was at least one person in the home at the time of the fire breaking out.

A search and rescue team was immediately sent into the house and found the one person despite there being heavy smoke and fire, but the person died from their injuries.

Officers tell News 8 the identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

