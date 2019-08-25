Authorities investigating deadly Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after being struck by gunfire.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers overheard shots fired a short distance away from where they were. They found a man on Douglas Avenue by Blakeslee Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. with gun shot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but later was pronounced dead. They are not releasing the name of the individual at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.