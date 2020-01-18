1 person arrested after armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reminding residents when buying and selling items online to conduct transactions in safe public places after an armed robbery occurred while trying to buy a cell phone.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive around 7 p.m. Friday night for a subject who was robbed while trying to buy a cell phone.

The victim had made arrangements with the suspect through social media to purchase a cell phone. The victim and suspect met but instead of selling the phone, the suspect displayed a handgun and stole the victims money.

After an investigation police were able to identify the suspect and that led officers to an apartment located within the complex where an arrest was made. A search of the apartment was conducted and evidence of the crime was located, according to police.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail for Armed Robbery.