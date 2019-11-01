1 minor injury after plane runs off Kzoo runway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One man received minor injuries after a small plane skidded off the runway at a Kalamazoo airport.

It happened just before 4:40 p.m. Friday at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport on Portage Road.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says only the man was inside the plane. He is now out. Investigators say there was no fire.

Deputies are investigating to see if the pilot was experiencing a medical issue at the time.

Additional details were not immediately available.