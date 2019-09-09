$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Kalamazoo is $1 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says the winner purchased the lottery ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 2091 S. Sprinkle Street in Kalamazoo, for Friday’s drawing.

The player matched the five white balls drawn Friday, 04-11-13-19-31, clinching the $1 million jackpot.

So far, the winner has not come forward. That person has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The lucky ticket holder must contact the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237 to make an appointment to claim their prize at the lottery headquarter in Lansing.