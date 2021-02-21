1 man injured in trailer park shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department were called to a shooting at a trailer park in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they arrived at Avenue A Trailer Park around 3:58 p.m. on a call for a shooting. After investigating, deputies found out the caller was the victim and was identified as a 26-year-old man.

Officers found him inside his trailer with a single gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the general public.