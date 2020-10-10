1 man injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say that a 58-year-old man was shot Friday evening in Kalamazoo.

At around 11:20 p.m., KDPS officers responded to a local hospital to investigate a shooting. While at the hospital, police say they learned the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting happened in the area of N Westledge Ave and Ada St.

After arriving on scene, police tried to find evidence and any potential witnesses by canvassing the area door-to-door, but no suspect information has been gathered so far.

Police also say the victim was unable to provide a description of the subject who shot him.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone

having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public

Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.