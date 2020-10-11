1 man injured in Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police officers say they responded to a shooting Friday afternoon that landed one man in the hospital.

Officers say they arrived around 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarence St where they found an 18-year-old man from Kalamazoo who had been shot while he was sitting in a parked car. Police say that witnesses in the area saw a car driving past the victim when a person in the backseat fired at him multiple times, hitting him once.

The victim was taken to Bronson hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle in question was last seen around 4 p.m. when officers on patrol stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of N Rose St. The driver was identified and arrested for having outstanding warrants.

KDPS is still trying to locate and identify the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.