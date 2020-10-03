1 man injured in Cass County crash

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Police officers say that a man was injured in a one car crash on Redfield St near Fir Rd in Milton Township early Saturday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single car crash around 1:50 a.m. after a car swerved off road and hit a pile of landscaping rocks.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man named Kenneth Fox from Niles, Michigan, was taken to St Joe Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Police say a deer was the cause of the crash and that alcohol was not a factor.

