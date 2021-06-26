1 man dead after shooting in the city of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a shooting where one man ended up dead Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area near where N Rose St meets W Paterson St around 6:30 a.m. on a report of someone being hit by gunfire. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 33-year-old man who was shot in the chest.

Officers and EMS personnel provided medical treatment to the man as he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation and KDPS asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.