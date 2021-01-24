1 man critically injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to a car crash on S Portage Rd early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene around 2:31 a.m. in the 5100 block of S Portage to find a single vehicle that had driven off the road and hit a sign, causing significant damage to the car.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was extricated from the vehicle then taken to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is unknown and is currently under investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.