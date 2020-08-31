1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-69 in Calhoun Co.

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a deadly wrong-way crash in Calhoun County Sunday.

The crash, involving a semi-truck and a sedan, happened on southbound I-69 near M-60 in Tekonsha Township, south of Marshall.

The semi-truck was heading southbound when a sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes struck it head on. The crash caused both vehicles to burst into flames, according to MSP.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.