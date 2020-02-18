1 injured in shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on North Church Street near Prouty Street, north of Paterson Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were seen surrounding a home there and some went inside.

A man sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known, but police said they took someone into custody for questioning.

