1 injured in shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on North Church Street near Prouty Street, north of Paterson Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were seen surrounding a home there and some went inside.

A man sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

.@KalPublicSafety is responding to a shooting on North Church Street and West Proudy Street. One person has suffered non-life threatening injuries. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/sugfl5xJpb — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) February 18, 2020

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known, but police said they took someone into custody for questioning.