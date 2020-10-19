1 injured in Kzoo shooting; Man, teen arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Portage Road near Vine Street.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Monday morning, he was listed in stable condition, according to a KDPS news release.

Investigators determined there were two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Within a few hours, a 16-year-old boy was taken to into custody and a firearm was found. Then officers arrested a 27-year-old man who also had a firearm.

The teen was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on weapons and felony assault charges. The man was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on weapons and felony assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.