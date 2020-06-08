1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 a.m. Monday authorities received a report of a shooting near the intersection of S Burdick and E Vine streets.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The 33-year-old Kalamazoo resident was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team executed a search warranted on Stuart Avenue between Conant and W North streets where investigators found more evidence and identified a suspect, the release said.

Police are not releasing any suspect information.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.