1 injured in car-semi crash near Augusta

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was seriously injured in a crash with a semi-truck north of Augusta Friday.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. on M-89 near 44th Street in Ross Township.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told News 8 that a car and semi-truck collided, though the circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

The driver of the car was hospitalized in critical condition. That person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

M-89 was shut down in both directions between 44th and 46th streets while emergency crews were on the scene. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.