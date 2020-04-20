1 injured after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after someone opened the front door of a home in Calhoun County and fired shots, injuring a woman.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a house on Limit Street near Michigan Avenue for a report of a shooting.

The caller told authorities that someone opened the front door and fired shots into the house. A 45-year-old woman who lived at the house got shot in the chest, according to sheriff’s office news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening and released.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to identify possible suspects. An 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both Battle Creek residents, were taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.