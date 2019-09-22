1 injured, 2 arrested in Battle Creek home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a home invasion and assault in Battle Creek early Sunday, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department says it was alerted to the home invasion on Wa We Nork Drive off of Menno Place, south of W. Columbia Avenue, around 8 a.m. Details about the circumstances of the break-in were not released.

The victims included three juveniles, one of whom was hospitalized. It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously the victim was injured.

Police say they found two suspects in a home on West Fountain Street, less than two miles from where the home invasion happened. They initially refused to come out of the house, but gave themselves up when SWAT showed up.

The names of the two suspects, a man and a woman, weren’t released later Sunday. It wasn’t yet known precisely what charges they would face.