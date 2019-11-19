1 in custody in Kalamazoo Twp. stabbing

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo Township man is in custody in connection to a stabbing.

Officers were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Commonwealth Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

When they arrived, authorities say they found an injured man on the ground, later identified as the suspect, police say. In addition, officers say they found a second man with apparent stab wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Officers say charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officers believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.56.7523 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.