Fire crews on the scene of a fire in Pavilion Township on Sept. 26, 2020. (Courtesy of a viewer)

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt and several dogs died after a fire in Kalamazoo County Saturday night.

It happened in Pavilion Township on 36th Street in the Scotts area

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through most of the house.

One person who lived there had minor injuries, authorities say.

Five dogs died in the fire. One dog was rescued.

Fire crews were at the home for about four and a half hours.